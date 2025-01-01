CANCER CENTRE STAFF RESUME

By Jessica Nui in Lae

More than 19 staff from the National Cancer Centre at the Angau Memorial General Hospital in Lae resumed work yesterday after refusing to work in protest of the National Health Department’s failure to address their petition submitted in 2024.

Cancer patients were relieved to learn that the medical staff had resumed their duties.

In a letter addressed to the Director of Curative Health Services of Morobe Provincial Health Authority and officially signed by 19 radiation therapy technologists and nursing staff, announced the cease of clinical services as of (Monday 10th of February 2025).

All 19 staff have been serving under short-term contracts and casual position demanded the National Health Department and Morobe Provincial Health Authority create permanent positions for the center

The letter stated that this action was prompted by the National Department of Health failure to respond to the staff’s petition presented to the former Health Minister Dr Tom Lino and the acting Health Secretary Dr Osborne Liko during the official reopening of the Radiotherapy services at the center last year.

The initial petition called for the restructure of the National Cancer Treatment Centre to accommodate for more staff and the creation of 15 Radiation Therapy Technologist (RTT) positions, not including nursing positions.

Attempts to get comments from the Morobe Provincial Health Authority were unsuccessful.

Meanwhile, out of the 47 patients who visited the Cancer center on Monday, 30 of them received treatment and assistance.