UK AGENCIES HAVE NOT FOLLOW UP ON APPO, SAYS TKATCHENKO

Minister for Foreign Affairs Justin Tkatchenko said there has been no request so far from the UK police or any authorities in the UK for the extradition of Keven Appo back to UK.

Though the UK media had reported that the Bradford Magistrates Court and authorities were working with PNG authorities for the extradition process to return Mr. Appo to the United Kingdom to face the charges, that has not happened.

“I believe it takes quite a process and it takes time to get extradition in order in place and we are still waiting for that and until that happens, we cannot do anything,” Tkatchenko said today.

“It’s up to the UK authorities to give us that request and of course when we receive it we will act accordingly.”

The former Papua New Guinea Kumul, Appo, reportedly fled the United Kingdom after being charged with multiple sexual assault charges.

Bradford Bulls released a statement last month that they were releasing the 25-year-old forward in light of a statement made by West Yorkshire Police.

That statement confirmed that the former sacked Bradford Bulls player, who made 3 test match appearances for PNG, had been charged with rape, sexual assault on a female and two counts of assault.

The statement also confirmed that he had been bailed and was due to appear at Bradford Magistrates Court on Monday 6th January but he failed to attend actually fled the UK and returned to PNG back in November when first granted conditional bail.