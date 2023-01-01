IMMUNIZATION ROLL OUT IN EHP

Following the launching of the immunization of Measles, Rubella and Polio in the Eastern Highlands Province last month.

Health workers are currently out in the districts working tirelessly to implement vaccination effectively.

Director for Public Health in Eastern Highlands Dr Max Manape said action is needed to stop the dangerous trend of routine immunization backsliding and the reemergence of vaccine preventable diseases.

He said it is very important for all parents to bring their children less than five years for vaccination and complete their routine immunization schedule.

The immunization campaign is a nationwide exercise and Dr Manape thanked Gavi-the vaccine alliance, the World Health Organization and UNICEF for their consistent support.

Meanwhile, Sr Jacky Terra coordinator for family health services in Daulo District urged all respective ward councilors to work closely with health workers to conduct more awareness to educate their people to understand the campaign and the importance and benefits of vaccines and immunization rollout.

Sr Jacky encouraged mothers to bring their children from 0 to five years for immunization as this will protect them from dangerous illnesses.