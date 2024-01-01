BUSH WARA EVICTION COMMENCED TODAY

Bushwara settlement eviction commenced today with the presence of police.

First Portion of the land was evicted and now they are moving into second potion of the land.

120 days’ notice was given prior to the eviction. Yesterday marked the last day.

Led by the police, the operation’s aim is to reclaim the disputed land to Nambawan Super Limited as the owner.

Though some settlers had tensions that led to the burning of the flag yesterday, others complied and left.

Occupants who did not complied were forcefully removed today.

Bulldozers dozed and crushed makeshift and permanent buildings as occupants watched their once home destroyed.

By a court order all settlers were told to vacate yesterday before their homes and buildings are removed.

Many people have lived there for more than a decade, and built their livelihoods.

One is evicted settler, Paul Are and his family who have lived at Bush Wara for more than a decade and have built a church, a primary school with more than 450 students and a local clinic.

Another evicted settler, Kenneth Rodney Aitsi , spent well over K200,000 to build his family home.

Now he said his plans of having his grand children living there is not going to happen.

At this point, Prime Minister James Marape can only offer his sympathy to the families affected by the eviction at this time.

The central governor’s office also issued a notice to evicted settlers saying it has a strict policy against illegal settlements on provincial land.

The statement said the province would maintain the integrity of the province, and that any individuals or groups considering moving into Central Province land without proper authorization and legal documentation will face immediate and decisive action.