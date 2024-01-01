HEALTH WORKERS ON PAYROLL

Guests at the launch of the Alesco Payroll System at the hospital . SUPPLIED PICTURE

Kudzip Nazarene hospital now has 174 of its health officers active on the Alesco Payroll System.

Chief Executive officer for Jiwaka Provincial Health Authority, Mr Taddius Turi said churches are significant development partners to the Government in education and health services.

Mr Turi said Kudzip Nazarene hospital as a church run hospital is recognized as a Provincial hospital serving Jiwaka since 25th of March 2018, when Jiwaka become a new Province.

He said this during the launching of the Alesco Payroll System at the hospital recently.

Kudzip Nazarene hospital chief executive officer Joseph Sika said Jiwaka serves 750 to 850 patients on a daily basis, and most of them are taken care of by churches and Non- Government organisation development partners overseas.

Mr. Sika said the hospital has a total of 265 health workers. The remaining batch from the thos considered on payroll will also be considered after they meet the requirements.