BSP Life PNG recognizes top insurance agents

BSP Life PNG has met its targets, issuing 650 policies with an annual premium of K1.6m, a result that would not be achievable without BSP’s insurance agents.

BSP Life PNG yesterday (18th February 2021) recognized the efforts of 46 agents through its Annual Sales Awards.

Daisy Joke Gabriella, Robert Toiveguwa, and Valentine Morububun were recognized for their efforts in selling the highest number of insurance products last year.

Daisy issued 108 insurance policies, while Robert and Valentine issued 87 and 83 policies respectively.

Top Insurance Agent Daisy Joke Gabriella (Middle), BSP Group CEO Robin Fleming (First from Left), and BSP Life PNG Country Manager Nilson Singh (Third from Left).

Despite Covid-19 hitting hard in 2020 resulting in lockdowns and affecting businesses, the BSP Life reached its annual target by issuing 650 policies with an annual premium of K1.6m.

“From the issued policies, the enforce position as of 31st December was 604 policies with an annual premium of K1.5m. This means we only lost 46 policies during 2020 which is a reflection of right-selling and this would have not been possible without our agents,” said BSP Life PNG Country Manager Nilson Singh.

BSP Group CEO Robin Fleming in congratulating the agents who received awards said he is confident of continued success and profitability over the next 10-15 years.

“In 10 to 15 years, BSP Life will be contributing significantly to BSP’s performance in PNG. We are not selling a product that will deliver immediate benefits today but one, which provides longer-term financial rewards to our customers.

When talking to clients and customers about their future needs, you are helping them plan to achieve their future financial goals and objectives.”