BSP kicks off with K40,000 for Rabaul School Select Side Rugby League Teams

On a path to picking out young talents at an early age and preparing them onto the right path to achieve the bigger dreams, BSP Financial Group Limited presented K40,000 to Rabaul Rugby Football League School Rugby League Competition in East New Britain Province.

The K40,000 support will go towards the Rabaul Select Side, U/14 boys, U/16 boys, and U/18 boys and girls teams. The funds will cover four sets of jerseys worth K20,000, equipment at K10,00, and an added K10,000 to upgrade the sports field.

BSP Rabaul Branch Manager Kalat Tiriman announced this saying, “participation in sports has a significant positive impact on our young people. Sports play an important role in helping children and youths, especially students to engage in healthy activities in a safe and supported environment.

“At BSP, we believe in supporting communities through health, sports, and education, and this support is a significant investment, supporting our Rabaul Community in developing not just the game of rugby league but in developing our youngsters in the social and community level,” said Tiriman.

In receiving the K40,000 sponsorship, RRFL President Michael Marum thanked BSP noting that; “this competition is the first of its kind for Rabaul with 12 schools gearing towards participating in the competition that kicked off today (Friday 30th July 2021) at the Queens Park Oval, Rabaul.

“We are anticipating over 1,400 students to participate in the competition.”

“Taking part in sports enhances values including teamwork, respect, discipline, and sportsmanship that can be translated into positive youth behavior.”

BSP prides itself in supporting sport at all levels, especially with the Junior Rugby League development for both females and males in the East New Britain Province.