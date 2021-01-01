26.7 C
Port Moresby
October 17, 2021

Life News Southern

Boera complete life skills training

by EMTV Online273

Boera village today completed a 10 day life skills training course.

The training includes Garment design, Tie dying, Screen printing and Construction – sewing.

Those who attended the training now possess a new set of skillsets to create stylish garments that they can wear or sell in order to earn some money.

The training was set up by Niupower limited and facilitated by AA Tribal.

The life skills training started ten days ago after NiuPower limited donated sewing machines to Boera village.

Similar trainings were been conducted at Kido, Lealea and Papa communities.

