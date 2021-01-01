No deal with NCDC for 9mile squatters

Yesterday Nambawan Super Limited (NSL) announced no agreement has been reached with the

National Capital District Commission (NCDC) regarding land that would resolve the issue of

squatters living on NSL’s 9-mile landholdings.

A disappointing outcome for all parties following months of negotiations.

NSL is now seeking an alternative site and is hopeful that an orderly relocation of squatters

can still be achieved, however, if no such site can be found, the Trustee of Nambawan Super

will enforce their court-ordered rights to take vacant possession.

NSL has observed that some squatters are still openly building on the land and advises that to

do so is reckless.

Squatters should cease any building and prepare to remove personal property. NSL will not

compensate for any improvements made on its land by squatters.

Social mapping was completed some months ago confirming site occupants and housing

quality.

In September the Project Team moved into a permanent site office and are working on the

project plan that will see the site cleared of squatters and securely fenced.

The Project Team is the only trusted source of information available to squatters and

continues to deliver awareness sessions to keep squatters informed of any progress.

Squatters can visit the site office from Monday – Friday, 8am to 4pm, and Sunday from 1pm –

4pm.

Occupants of dwellings on the site boundary have received notice to move any encroachments

onto NSL’s land to enable the project team to commence boundary fencing.

NSL attains leases for P2156, P2157, and P2159 and has been progressing through the

necessary steps to secure Vacant Possession, which was directed by Court Ruling in late 2020.

NSL sympathizes with the squatters that will be affected, however. NSL must act to protect a valuable

asset that is owned in trust for the more than 200,000 Teachers, Nurses, Police Officers, and

other everyday workers who are members of the Fund.