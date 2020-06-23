To mark Olympic Day, the Australian High Commission announced a new partnership with the Papua New Guinea Olympic Committee (PNGOC) that will give PNG athletes world-class preparation in their bid to qualify for the Tokyo Olympic Games to be held in July 2021.

Australian High Commissioner, Jon Philp, made the announcement alongside PNGOC Secretary-General Auvita Rapilla,

Before joining an Olympic Day workout session led by PNG Olympians Ryan Pini and Dika Toua at Ela Beach as part of the world’s largest 24-hour digital Olympic workout.

The $250,000 grant will assist PNGOC to: provide access to training camps in PNG and Australia that offer high-level facilities.

Also, upskill PNG coaches using Australian coaching expertise.

And draw on Australia’s leading sports scientists to build capacity in PNG, and give financial support to athletes so they can focus on training to an Olympic standard.