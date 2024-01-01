ANZAC DAY 2024

Pictured: Deputy Prime Minister, John Rosso at Dawn Service held at Lae War Cemetery. (Supplied Image)

April 25th is the annual ANZAC Day, a National Day of Commemoration held in Australia and New Zealand to remember victims of war and recognize the pivotal role members of these countries’ armed forces played during the last two world wars in securing the peace we enjoy today, similar to Papua New Guinea’s Remembrance Day.

Prime Minister James Marape expressed that the Spirit of ANZAC, underscored by the bravery and courage the young men exhibited and the mateship that grew between them and the Pacific and PNG carriers, never be forgotten.

Prime Minister Marape further stated “As a prelude to this year’s ANZAC Day, the Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and I have decided to take on the grueling Kokoda Track in a 2-day walk before marking the day in a memorial ceremony at Isurava. Many of you already know the history and significance of Kokoda Track. It is where a handful of young Australian soldiers held off Japanese invasion in one of the bloodiest battles of WW2 fought on PNG soil.

Deputy Prime Minister John Rosso also expressed sincere appreciation for the day during the commemoration held at the Lae War Cemetery.

A dawn service to commemorate the day was also held this morning at the Bomana War Cemetery, in Port Moresby.