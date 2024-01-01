AIR NIUGINI’S EMERGING LEADERS FOCUS ON NEW PATH

Sixty one Air Niugini employees have successfully completed the inaugural Air Niugini Emerging Leaders’ Program, focused on optimising the employees’ leadership potential in their current and future roles.

It involved classroom training as well as one on one coaching and strategic and culture change project execution. An initiative of Air Niugini’s Acting Chief Executive Officer, Gary Seddon since joining the airline in March last year. He initiated this among other trainings on customer service and leadership with a substantial funding investment set aside for this purpose.

Mr Seddon said the program is inline with the board’s vision of empowering and equipping staff with the right skills set and training to reach their full potential.

“The Emerging Leaders’ Program is a unique development opportunity for our dedicated employees to develop their careers. Please use this opportunity to drive your career,” Seddon said.

Deputy Board Chairman, Anthony Seeto assured staff of the board’s support and acknowledged them for their commitment as they juggled work, studies and family in completing the 10-month leadership program.

“The program has equipped you with strategies, practical tools and skills needed to become better leaders. You now have that power to make a difference,” Seeto said.

Participants shared some positive feedback, one of them is Air Niugini’s Executive Chef, Thomas Molean said, “Before this program, I always doubt my ability in implementing new ideas and innovative solutions but I am now more confident in my decision making. I am excited about the opportunities at Air Niugini.”

Marisa Kuypers, IT Projects and Strategy Manager said, “In our coaching sessions, we found a safe place to share our challenges at work, highlighting issues and seeking advice on what we can do better. Going forward, I hope to utilize the skills I have learnt in this program to help my colleagues in the IT department improve how we can provide better services.”

Nanoa Logae, Fokker Fleet Maintenance Controller, was awarded the ‘CEO’s Prize for Leadership’ for this graduating class after demonstrating all of the attributes expected of an Air Niugini leader, including the desire to see those around you succeed.

Air Niugini’s Emerging Leadership Program and Customers Services training are being delivered in collaboration with RDL Management Consultants, who have been conducting this program in PNG for 18 years. The next group of Emerging Leaders program commences in April, while the Air Niugini customer service training is continuing.