AIR NIUGINI WILL RESUME DOMESTIC OPERATIONS TOMORROW

Air Niugini has released a statement this afternoon confirming that Puma Energy will supply fuel so flights will resume starting tomorrow 6th January 2023.

Puma Energy advised Air Niugini at 5pm today (5th January) that they have resumed normal supply of fuel. Hence Air Niugini is able to resume normal operation starting tomorrow morning.

Affected customers are advised to revalidate their travel to the next available flight.

Air Niugini regrets the inconvenience caused, however the situation has been beyond the Airline’s control. Safety is always of paramount importance in Air Niugini’s operations.