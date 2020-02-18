ABG Proposing Amendments On Constitution

Over the past month, the Autonomous Bougainville Government has made known its intention to put forward several proposed amendments to the Bougainville House of Representatives.

These amendments seek to, among others, allow for a President to serve for more than two terms – which would see current President Chief John Momis, allowed to contest this year’s ABG Elections for the position of President.

Last Week, the Ombudsman Commission released a statement, calling on the ABG to strictly follow process and procedures when embarking on constitutional amendments.

The Commission highlighting three proposals;

Amending Section 89 of Bougainville’s Constitution to allow for an extension of the President’s term to more than two terms; And Amendment to allow for establishment of three seats for former combatants, and A change of name from Autonomouos Bougainville Government to Bougainville Constitutional Transitional Government.

Today, the head of the ABG, President Chief John Momis, issued their statement in response to the Ombudsman Commission.

Whilst acknowledging the media statement from the Ombudsman Commission, President Momis clarified the proposed amendments including the membership of former combatants to the House of Representatives, and to section 89 of the Constitution in relation to the Election of President.

The ABG President has denied assertions that the ABG and House of Representatives are on a path of not complying with the National Constitution.

President Momis, further calling on the Ombudsman Commission to retract its statement.

By Meriba Tulo, EMTV News, Port Moresby