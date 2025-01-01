A FILIPINO WOMAN SUFFERS SERIOUS INJURY AFTER GANG ROBBERY

By Wasita Royal in ENB

A violent robbery at Top Rooster shop in Kokopo, East New Britain Province over the weekend has left the community reeling, following an attack that occurred on Sunday

Police responded to robbery which took place around 1pm.

According to police report, the gang members assaulted a Filipino customer who refused to let go of her bag after robbers attempted to pull it from her.

The woman was dining with a man, believed to be her husband, at the time of the incident.

According to reliable sources, the assailants boarded a 4C bus at Navunaram, claiming they were headed to church.

However, the situation escalated when they held up the bus driver at Bitawawar. Following this, they used the bus to execute the robbery at Top Rooster before abandoning it at Ulagunan Village.

Despite a swift police response involving multiple units, including the Kokopo Beat Unit, the seven suspects managed to escape into the nearby coconut plantations, leaving the law enforcement team to recover the abandoned vehicle.

Local business owner Susie McGrade, who runs the Rabaul Hotel, expressed her outrage over the incident, stating that it was not a robbery but an attempted murder.

This incident has raised serious concerns about safety, prompting calls for increased security measures and community vigilance. As investigations continue, business owners and their employees are left to grapple with the implications of such violence. Serious