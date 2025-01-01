QUEENSLAND CRICKET AND CPNG SIGNS MOU

Picture supplied

Queensland Cricket has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Cricket Papua New Guinea to further strengthen the ties with Australia’s nearest international neighbour.

Cricket PNG Chair Michael Harrison was in Brisbane recently to formalize the MOU with Queensland Cricket Chief Executive Officer Terry Svenson and Manager of Elite Cricket Joe Dawes, with the agreement to come into effect this year.

The landmark agreement between the two bodies will cover such opportunities as coaching and staff exchanges, incorporating PNG female players into the WBBL as Associate Rookies, development of curatorial and coaching education programs, provision of commercial, marketing and media strategies and cricket operation insights.

The MOU will also cover a framework of future competitive matches and tour preparation opportunities for PNG teams in Queensland.

Several Queenslanders have been involved at a coaching or administrative level with Cricket PNG over the past decade, including Dawes and Andy Bichel with the national team, the Barramundis.

Ex-Queensland player Nathan Reardon has also part of the coaching staff with the team recently at the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup.

Current Cricket PNG CEO Richard Done worked for Queensland Cricket as a high-performance coach in the 1990s.

QC CEO Terry Svenson said the new relationship between the two cricket bodies would formalise previous ad hoc arrangements that had existed.

“We’re delighted to sign this MOU and lay the groundwork for a revitalised partnership with Cricket PNG,’’ he said.

“We have had some fruitful discussions with the Chair Michael Harrison and CEO Richard

Done and have identified many mutually beneficial opportunities for both organisation.

“There’s been a regular PNG playing presence in Queensland competitions over the years, and we were very pleased to host one of the PNG’s most promising young female players Henao Thomas at the Brisbane Heat during the recent WBBL competition.”

“We’re looking forward to growing the relationship and are excited to partner with Cricket

PNG,” Svenson said. “Access to the year-round cricket facilities at Allan Border Field, including the National

Cricket Centre, as well as leading regional venues like Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay, Riverway Stadium in Townsville and Cazalys Stadium in Cairns, will undoubtedly assist Cricket PNG’s development into the future,” he said.

Svenson said Queensland Cricket would also continue to explore opportunities with teams from other countries to establish additional formal partnerships.

“It makes sense for us to take advantage of our cricket experience and facilities here at Allan Border Field and throughout the State,’’ he said.

Thomas, a right-arm off-spinner who is renowned for her athletic fielding, joined as an ICC Associate Rookie signing.

The 22-year-old has played nine ODIs and 23 T20 Internationals for the PNG Women’s team, the Lewas.

Townsville hosted one of PNG’s first ever One Day Internationals in 2014, while long- serving Barramundis captain Assad Vala spent time with the Brisbane Heat during the early seasons of the KFC Big Bash League.

Experienced PNG paceman Chad Soper is currently one of the leading wicket-takers in the KFC Queensland Premier Cricket competition with the Sunshine Coast Scorchers. Brisbane-based former Test player Greg Campbell was CEO of Cricket PNG for 12 years until stepping down.