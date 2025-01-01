A FATHER’S PLEA

A woman was brutally tortured and murdered on Saturday in the Nation’s Capital.

The victim’s father, a long serving member of the PNG Correctional Service appeals to the public to help find his daughter’s intimate partner and alleged murderer, Mileng Kapli, PNG Defense Force personnel who is now in hiding.

The victim, 29 year old Lina Numbalihi hailed from Madang and Sundaun West Sepik Province and is the eldest of six children.

The news of her death came as a shock to the family on Saturday, who were expecting Lina, back from the market that day, only to be called in to Port Moresby General Hospital to identify the body.

Father of the victim, Corporal Emmanuel Numbalihi described the scene, a shock seeing his daughter’s lifeless body.

“This sort of murder is very bad, if she was only injured then it is fine but this damage meant rto damage her whole body.” Cop Numbalihi said.

Late Lina was noted to have sustained gruesome bodily harm that showed signs of suffering till her last breath.

It was alleged that Lina in the hours leading to her death met up with her intimate partner Mileng, noted to be the father of her two children.

She was then led to the Defense force living quarters at Murray Barracks where she was tortured and killed.

It was then alleged that the suspect himself took her body to the Port Moresby General hospital around 7pm to 8pm and left.

Lina was pronounced dead around 8pm on Saturday 8th February, leaving behind two daughters below the ages of five.

As an employee of the state himself under a disciplinary force, Mr. Numbalihi expressed respect for the legal process.

“Your actions were in human, you were mandated to safeguard and protect life and prevent this sort of thing from taking place, you must contribute to help, not for you destroy other people’s life.

According to Homicide, late Lina’s case is now under investigation.

Attempts to get comments from the PNGDF at this point of time are unsuccessful.

The Numbalihi’s in grief remain composed and appeal to the public as well as Mr. Kapli to come forward to aid police investigations for justice to take its course.

More details for this tragedy are expected to unravel as police investigations continue.