98 percent of resort staff vaccinated against COVID-19

Madang’s historical Resort is a testament to its own commitment to eradicate COVID 19 in PNG.

The achievement was evident when 98% of its employees now receiving their second dose of the Oxford Astrazeneca vaccine.

The success was due to a covid workshop organized by the resort with a former specialist with the PNGIMR Dr. Livingstone Tavul and also due to the COVID Questions and Answers booklet. The workshop and booklet removed all doubt and fear regarding the virus and the vaccines from the employees.

The Melanesian Foundation has produced several badges to present to their staff and any other people who get vaccinated.

Sir Peter says they have several thousand badges en route from Melbourne that should be handed out to people after they are vaccinated. This is in the hope of encouraging more people to get vaccinated.

Sir Peter urged other Papua New Guineans to come forward and get the vaccines and protect themselves and their families. And discouraged people from listening to fake news.