Measles Vaccination a Requirement For Travellers

Air Niugini has advised passengers travelling to Solomon Islands are required to receive measles vaccination.

This follows the current measles outbreak in neighboring countries in the region including Samoa, Tonga, Fiji, American Samoa, Australia, New Zealand and the Philippines.

The Solomon Islands Ministry of Health and Medical Services (MHMS) advise the following travel requirements and measures be implemented to ensure safety of its citizens.

All persons arriving in Solomon Islands will be required to complete a Traveller’s Public Health Declaration Card, which became effective as of December 14, 2019.

All Solomon Islanders and residents of Solomon Islands planning to travel to affected countries are required to get vaccinated with a single dose of measles containing vaccine 15 days prior to their departure from Solomon Islands, effective from December 28, 2019.

All Solomon Islanders and residents of Solomon Islands arriving from measles affected countries, including transit through these countries, should carry a certified proof of measles containing vaccination received two weeks prior to the arrival date in Solomon Islands.

If it is not available, they will be allowed to board at the departing country but will be quarantined, home-based, for 21 days in Solomon Islands. This becomes effective from December 28, 2019.

Non-Solomon Islanders arriving from measles affected countries, including transit through these countries, should carry a certified proof of measles containing vaccination received 2 weeks prior to the arrival date.

If it is not produced, they will not be allowed to board at the departing country.

Non-Solomon Islanders arriving from measles affected countries, including transit through these countries, who fail to produce the certificate of vaccination in Solomon Islands, will be deported. This becomes effective from December 28, 2019.

These requirements, except for the first one, are not applicable to infants less than 6 months of age and pregnant women.