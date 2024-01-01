Minister for Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the 50TH Anniversary, Justine Tkatchenko officially launched the 50TH Independence Anniversary logo competition this week.

The competition is open with free entry to all interested artistic Papua New Guineans with a K10, 000 cash prize on offer for the winning design.

The Logo will be used by the government in all its preparations towards the 50TH anniversary celebrations in September 2025.

Minister Tkatchenko said a committee has been set up to coordinate the competition. All Designs must be original and in full colour. Deadline for entries is set for 12th July with the winning design to be announced on 19th July this year.

He said this gives the opportunity to Papua New Guineans to be part of preparations for the 50TH Independence celebrations.