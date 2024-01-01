The people of Namatanai district of New Ireland province will soon have access to clean energy as the Namatanai Biomass Power project is nearing completion.

Namatanai district MP’s project officer Sam Lakneke said, a local contractor Mumusi Holdings was engaged and works are in the finals stages of completion.

The local MP and Minister for Civil Aviation Walter Schnaubelt said this project will reduce the electricity issue faced in the Namatanai town.

The project is the first of its kind in the region and provides the following benefits:

Reliable 24-hour power for Namatanai town and nearby areas (Energy Access);

Enhanced business opportunities and job creation (Economic Growth) and;

Reduce reliance on fossil fuels (Environmental Sustainability).

MP Schnaubelt said apart from the biomass power plant, a hectare of land at Mageh plantation will be dedicated to solar power generation.

“Solar power will generate roughly about one megawatt power, biomass will give nearly 750 kilowatt power and that will be gradually increased to one megawatt power,” Schnaubelt said.

“The boost for power to two megawatt is important so that we can bring in industrialization and commercialization in Namatanai town.”

Mr Schnaubelt said plans are underway for rural electrification to begin in the second and third phase after the commissioning of the biomass power plant.

“The priority right now is to give the businesses in Namatanai town enough power to continue serving the public at large,” Schnaubelt said.