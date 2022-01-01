30th SP Sports Awards Launched

The 2022 SP Sports Awards (SPSA) was officially launched today in Port Moresby to mark 30 years of recognizing sporting achievements and excellence in Papua New Guinea.

This year’s theme, in recognition of the event’s longevity, is “Reaching New Heights. 30 years On”.

“Together with the support of other sponsor families, we have seen the growth of sports in Papua New Guinea, as well as the SP Sports Awards. It’s sport that unites people and their passion to be the best by winning that elusive title,” said South Pacific Brewery’s (SPB) Corporate Affairs Manager, John Nilkare.

SP Brewery has been an avid support of sports in PNG for 70 years and has been an event partner with the PNG Olympic Committee (PNGOC) and PNG Sports Foundation, since its inception in 1992, following the South Pacific Games in 1991, which was hosted in Port Moresby and Lae.

Mr Nilkare said: “We have had many memorable sporting moments over the past 30 years and this year’s Awards Night will not only celebrate achievements from 2021 but also highlight how far the SPSA has evolved since 1992.”

This year’s SPSA theme celebrates 30 years of sports development in PNG. PNG really has come a long way in the sporting arena. The industry has evolved, so as the country’s elite athletes, teams and even the infrastructure.

PNGOC President Sir John Dawanincura thanked and acknowledged SP Brewery for their long-term commitment and support towards the Sport Awards, as the longest corporate sponsor since its inaugural edition in 1992, to recognised the achievements gained by Team PNG from the 1991 South Pacific Games.

“We are grateful for the long-term support and commitment by SP Brewery. SP Brewery’s support to the Sports Awards, as well the PNG Olympic Committee and Team PNG over the last thirty-years is a testament of the organisation’s commitment and vision to the development of sports in the country.

On behalf of the PNGOC Board and Management, we thanked SP Brewery for their continued support to the Awards which has grown also in categories to recognise and reflect the evolvement of the level of sports in the country’, Sir John said.

He further added; “Nomination is open to everyone including national sporting associations, individual sportsmen and women, coaches, administrators, clubs, sports officials, the media and the public for any of the categories. Everyone is welcome to nominate.”

This year, 11 categories are on offer for individuals or teams to nominate. These include:

Male Athlete of the Year Female Athlete of the Year Team of the Year National Performance of the Year Junior Male Athlete of the Year Junior Female Athlete of the Year Community Sports Initiative Best Sports Person Living with a Disability Sports Official of the Year Sports Photo of the Year Sports Media of the Year People’s Choice Award (SMS Voting)

The closing date to submit nominations is Friday 25th March, 2022. Nomination forms are available Online from the PNG Olympic Committee website via www.pngolympic.org and SP Brewery’s website www.sp.com.pg.