First virtual Q400 type rating course for Air Niugini engineers

Twelve Air Niugini Aircraft Maintenance Engineers (LAMEs) have received their certificates last week after successfully completing their B1/B2 Q400 Type rating course for the first time via virtual learning or Distance Learning Training method.

The five weeks training by an organisation in Canada was conducted through live streaming with full participation from the LAMEs at ANG training centre at 7mile here in Port Moresby.

Air Niugini’s Executive Manager, Training Maika Bovoro said prior to COVID19, the only Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) approved delivery training method was done in a classroom setting with an instructor physically present, adding that the current virtual learning allows for flexibility, no commuting and significant cost savings.

He said “With COVID19 restrictions, the engineers were taught by live stream over the internet from Canada, all done in real time.”

“Even the examinations were carried out via live streaming with the instructor being able to see every candidate whilst the exam was in progress. One of our staff from Quality, Safety, Risk and Audit Department was present as an invigilator.”

The training covered topics in both Mechanical and Avionics aircraft systems which included the whole aircraft from the nose to the tail, wings and engines.

Bovoro said “All the 12 LAMEs have successfully completed the training . These certificates together with the LAME’s practical training record, CASA will then endorse Q400 type rating on the engineers’ licenses.

“However, these engineers will still not sign off any aircraft work until after successful completion of another internal procedural exam.”

Apart from flexibility and costs savings, virtual training has also resulted in Air Niugini Aviation Training (ANAT) the opportunity to add to its capability listing “Q400 type training via Distance Learning.

Air Niugini Flight Operations also took part in a virtual training in November last year with staff from different areas within the department taking part. Their training focused on Flight Operations Management with staff selected based on their outstanding performance and potential for development into management roles.