YOUTHS TRAINED TO CONTRIBUTE TO COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT

By Jim John

The Catholic Youths of St. Peters parish in Bosset and Wangawanga in Middle Fly District of Western Province participated in a three days Gospel youth rally held in Wangawanga village last week.



The aim of the rally was to contribute meaningfully the to church and community.



The sessions held during the rally were based on education, health, law and order which are the key areas that society is built upon.



Youths have been told that being healthy and prioritizing their education will enable them to become good leaders in the near future.



Diocesan of the church and youth coordinator Ambie James encouraged the participants to be the agents of change in their own villages.



He said, “participate in Church activities and manage your life well, that it influences other youths in the village to change.”



He said youths can change their villages and the district if more training is conducted in the villages.



Owen Zumoi, the Village Councillor of Wangawanga community and Aiambak commended the Catholic Church for bringing the youths from other denominations within the district to participate in the fellowship and training.



He said such programs can help youths to refrain from getting involved in law and order problems.



“We often blame youths when problems arise in our community so hosting such rally can change their mindsets to contribute to the development of our district,” he said.



Youths from the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church and Christian Revival Church (CRC) also participated in the event which will enhance their involvement in leadership roles both in their respective churches and the community.