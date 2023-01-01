BY ELECTION WRIT DELAY

By election for the three vacant seats set to begin with the issue of writs tomorrow 27th of April 2023, however electoral Commissioner Simon Sinai said funding is an issue which caused the delay for the issue of writ for the vacant seats now deferred to next month.

“We initially set the tentative dates including the date for issue of writs on the 27th of April 2023 for the by elections in the three vacant seats. However, this cannot happen now because Finance and Treasury have not responded to our budget submissions to conduct the by elections,” he said.

Mr Sinai said the commission has summited a budget of K14 million for the three electorates by election with costs estimates as follows;

Lagaip Open (Enga province) – K5 792, 807.00

North Bougainville Open (AROB) – K2 652, 660.00

Wewak Open (East Sepik) – K5 614, 075.00

Commissioner Sinai said it is the constitutional right of the people in the affected electorates to have a voice in the Parliament and assured the people in these electorates that a by election will be held as soon as funding is made available.

“I am of the view that as responsible agencies of state, we will respect their wishes and ensure that the by election are held so people are given the opportunity to vote their leader,” he said.

The North Bougainville election was failed when the incumbent MP and candidate who won the seat had passed on after the polling was completed and before counting of the ballots. For Wewak Open, the incumbent MP who retained his seat and sworn in as member of the 10th Parliament died after a long illness, while Lagaip was failed following widespread violence and disruptions during polling and majority of the voters were denied the opportunity to cast their votes.

However, the issue of writ for Wewak Open will be delayed further as the election petition filed against the deceased MP is still before the court.