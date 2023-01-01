WAFI GOLPU PROJECT DISCUSSION

To continue discussions on permitting the Wafi-Gold project in Papua New Guinea, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s Chairman, Dr Patrice Motsepe and its CEO, Peter Steenkamp met with the Prime Minister James Marape and other government officials this week.

During the discussion, Chairman Dr Motsepe thanked the PNG Government for their ongoing support, in particular the signing of the Wafi-Golpu Framework Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in April this year, which affirms the parties’ intention to proceed with the Tier 1 Wafi-Golpu Project, subject to the finalization of the permitting process and approvals by both the Harmony and Newcrest boards.

Dr Motsepe highlighted the long-standing relationship between Harmony and the PNG Government, including the Company’s investment in PNG since 2004 and the company’s pursuit of multiple opportunities in Morobe Province, of which the Wafi-Golpu Project is one.

“Harmony, through its subsidiary companies, owns the Hidden Valley Mine and will be a significant partner with the state and Newcrest in the Wafi-Golpu Project development,” Dr Motsepe said.

“Harmony is proud of the contribution it has made to Morobe Province through the creation of jobs, business development opportunities as well as regional infrastructure,” he added.

“We look forward to the finalization of various agreements that will underpin the Project’s Special Mining Lease grant and participating in the subsequent project development. We look forward to concluding the permitting of the Wafi-Golpu project, enabling us to continue creating shared value for all our stakeholders in PNG,” Harmony’s CEO, Peter Steenkamp said.

Harmony was acknowledged for its significant investment in PNG from 2004 to date through the Hidden Valley open cast mine, its extension, various exploration initiatives and the Project. They were updated on the progress of discussions with the PNG Government and the relevant stakeholders to develop the detailed agreements further in support of a Special Mining Lease grant.