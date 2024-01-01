TRUKAI DONATES VILLAGE SUSTAINABILITY KITS TO FARMERS

Trukai Industries, through its Small Holder Rice Development Program, has recognized a former Smart Farmer Program participant Noah Taugaloidi from Wamira Village in Milne Bay Province, by presenting him with Village Sustainability Kit (VSK). This is following his initiative and innovation to incorporate best farming practices in the village.

The Village Sustainability Kit is a rice farming kit that is given to genuine rice farmers under Trukai Industries Small Holder Rice Development Program to encourage them to develop their rice farming ventures.

Trukai Industries not only provides the Village Sustainability Kit but also offers technical expertise and paddy market access. The VSK includes essential tools such as a solar rice mill kit, power tiller, manual seeders, knapsacks, sickles and rice seedlings.

Trukai Industries Rice Development Manager, Aina Davis when presenting the kit emphasized on the transformative impact it will have on their farming practices.

“Wamira village, this is the time for you to become commercialized rice farmers and I urge you all to take ownership of this farming program and the Village Sustainability Kits, which will help you in the long run,” said Davis.

Mr Taugaloidi expressed gratitude for Trukai Industries support, acknowledging the company’s recognition of their efforts as village rice farmers. He also highlighted the positive impact the village sustainability kit will have on his community and the skillsets imparted by Trukai through its Smart Farmer Program.

“It has been a long time coming, and I know that the Smart Farmer program is a game changer in the agriculture industry, it gives knowledge back to our local people. The Village Sustainability Kits and the knowledge I have gained will greatly impact my community.

CEO of Trukai Industries, Alan Preston, highlighted the importance of the Small Holder Rice Development Program.

“The aim of this program is to support food security by maximizing local rice production. It also helps to equip small holder rice farmers as they transition into semi commercial farmers then into commercial rice farmers,” said Preston.

Trukai Industries has distributed VSKs to genuine rice farmers since 2011 under its various rice development programs and it aims to identify more genuine rice farmers through its Smart Farmer Program. This transformative training is crafted to enhance the capabilities of local rice farmers, guiding them as they transition from conventional dry land to modern irrigated rice farming methods.

To become a model farmer under Trukai’s Small Holder Development Program, candidates must manage a hectare or more of rice fields, displaying both expertise and a commitment to rice cultivation. In addition, farmers must not only excel in their own fields but also serve as influential figures in their communities, inspiring and guiding their community to adopt best practices.