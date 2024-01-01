TOWNSHIP OF LAIAGAM LIGHTS UP AFTER DECADES IN DARKNESS

Laiagam District Headquarters Building lights up after successful installation of the generator set earlier this week. Picture credit: Mortimer Yangharry

By Mortimer Yangharry

The Lagaip District Development Authority has installed a private generator set to power the district headquarters building plus the surrounding areas after more than three decades in darkness.

Lagaip Open MP Aimos Akem has plans to supply electricity to all villages throughout the new district from the Pilikambi Hydro Project which is an impact project of the Enga Provincial Government still under construction.

The pioneer MP said that it was mandatory for a district headquarters building to have access to reliable supply of electricity thus prompting the LDDA to install a private generator set for the Laiagam District Headquarters Building accordingly.

The supply of electricity by PNG Power doesn’t reach the Lagaip, Kandep, Kompiam-Ambum and the Porgera-Paiela districts but only passes through some parts of Wapenamanda and Wabag districts.