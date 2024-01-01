BULOLO SIGNS MOA WITH COFFEE INDUSTRY

By Mortimer Yangharry

Bulolo District has signed a Memorandum of Agreement with Coffee Industry Corporation through the Minister for Coffee William Bando to increase coffee production in Bulolo

Bulolo MP Sam Basil Jnr and Shadow Minister for Transport, Civil Aviation and Correctional Services said that, through this agreement they hope to increase coffee production in Bulolo and empower all the small farmers in technical and skills capacity.

He said that the aim was to increase coffee quality and maintain good production output. The Bulolo District has been starting with coffee nursery in Mumeng Local Level Government area and we will move to the other Local Level Government areas.

United Labor Party Leader said that further with technical advice from Coffee Industry Corporation, they intended to set up the District coffee mill.

“This process will contribute significantly to the overall economic performance of Bulolo District and PNG as a whole for many years to come. The Bulolo District intends to offer coffee curriculum at the Bulolo Technical School with technical support from CIC and Department of Education. Our biggest opportunity is for our farmers to start planting the seeds and to continue maintaining our coffee so that we will take our own coffee.” Mr. Basil said.