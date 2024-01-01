REPENTENCE DAY A TIME TO FORGIVE AND REFLECT

From Left Pamela Amini from Papua New Guinea Council of Churches, Chairman of the Boddy of Christ Reverend Pastor Joseph Walters , Minister for Community Development, Religion and Youth Jason Peter and Secretary Jerry Ubase in a conference highlighting the importance and preparations for National Prayer Day.

By Lorraine Jimal

The National repentance day is a time to reflect back on one’s spiritual journey, prayer and forgiveness.

Papua New Guinea will observe it on August 26th this year in Mt Hagen City.

Chairman for Body of Christ Church in Papua New Guinea, Reverend Pastor Joseph Walters said that, it is a significant day for the country as a Christian nation.

“It’s really a day for observing the covenant, and a covenant is a very important thing when we do or with God so we observe that day every August 26 annually,” Pastor Walters said.

He said that this was government’s program which held in certain provinces over the past years and this year it will be observed in Mt Hagen City.

“We have been privileged to ask by the government to help facilitate and organize this event annually mostly in Port Moresby, this year it will be held in Hagen because we want to encourage the nation to participate on the regional level and know the significance of this event.”

Pastor Walters said the event will cement and reinforcing that Papua New Guinea is a Christian country.

“We are praying that our leaders will also see the importance and the necessities of passing the bill, the amendment of the constitution to Papua New Guinea a Christian country.”

Body of Christ Church Pastor Michael Wilson and also the organizer of the program said that, it will be a whole day program with prayer in the morning as early as 4: am. Then praise and worship team will be singing songs and then opening prayer, a chain prayer dedication to the country’s issues like the economy, social issues.

“We finish the chain prayers around 9 O’clock and we will have the main event of speeches and things all based on prayer and repentance,” he said

The event will end with organization’s heads and government’s leaders to have their prayer of repentance.

The members also urging all the leaders and the business houses to shut down and give that day to the Lord.