THE PAPAL VISIT LOGISTICS COMMITTEE RETREAT

Members of the logistics preparations committee responsible for the Papal visit from September 6 to the 9th 2024, recently attended an Evaluation Retreat in Port Moresby.

The meeting was hosted at the Sivarai Namona Pastoral Centre in Bomana by members of the Catholic church.

During this meeting members were able to reflect on the Pope’s visit and share both their experiences. They described a journey imbued with personal and team spirit, love, joy, commitment, sacrifice, and the fulfillment of serving their Catholic faith, God, and the Church.

President Paul Harricknen expressed, gratitude to everyone who contributed to the successful visit of the Holy Father.

Participants were reminded that the path of Christ’s Cross continues in their faith journey, urging them to be prepared to embrace it. Many attendees shed tears of joy and shared their deep gratitude for the opportunity to participate in this memorable journey of hosting Pope Francis.