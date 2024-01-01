PALABONG BRIDGE OPENS

The Palabong Bridge located, in Ward One of the West Coast Namatanai in New Ireland Province, has been officially opened.

Governor Rt Chief Sir Julius Chan was present to officiate the ceremony.

Sir Julius said the bridge, which was constructed at a total cost of K2.8 million, is just the beginning of the West Coast Highway dream. Currently under construction the highway will start from Fangalawa in the Tikana Local Level Government of Kavieng District and will eventually extend all the way to Lamassa in the Konoagil Local Level Government.

“West Coast, you may be the last but you will be the best. I am happy with the contractor NGI Supplies because it has a proven successful completion rate on various projects the Provincial Government has engaged them in.” Sir Julius said.

He expressed gratitude to the people, saying the bridge will allow access from Namatanai all the way to Lamassa.

“Today you can travel from Palabong all the way to Namatanai and Kavieng, which was not possible in those early days. This is a part of our history we must never forget. This is why I am very happy to join with you all at Palabong for this bridge opening.”

The colorful event saw displays of various cultural dances, string bands and presentations of mumu pigs as gift offerings to the Provincial Government by the Namatanai District leaders and the local community. It was well attended by people from all over Namatanai District. It was a show-case of unity and was a first-of-its- kind celebration for the local community which rarely hosted such high-profile events in the past.