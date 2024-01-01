PETROLEUM RESOURCES KUTUBU DONATES TO KEREMA GENERAL HOSPITAL

Petroleum Resources Kutubu (PRK) has donated 20 mattresses and 20 fans to Kerema General Hospital in-order to improve the well-being of patients in Gulf Province.

The General Manager for Assets and Infrastructure at Mineral Resources Development Company (MRDC)Reginald Ope, delivered items during a recent community engagement visit to Kerema Town. Acting Caretaker of Curative Health Services at Kerema General Hospital Dr. Michael Lalam, officially received the donation.

Mr. Ope emphasized the importance of creating a comfortable environment for patients. He stated, “If someone needs to spend days primarily lying in bed, the setting should be as comfortable as possible. Good bedding can help improve rest and provide numerous other benefits.” He also mentioned that fans would enhance effective ventilation for patient care.

Dr. Lalam expressed his gratitude, stating, “We are committed to creating a healing environment that supports the well-being of our patients, and these contributions will greatly assist in achieving that goal.”

Petroleum Resources Kutubu beneficiaries include the Southern Highlands and Gulf Provincial Governments, as well as landowners in the Southern Highlands and Kikori pipeline areas., The Managing Director of MRDC Augustine Mano, who is also the chairman of the Gulf Provincial Health Authority, highlighted the broader impact of the donation.

PRK, a subsidiary of MRDC, has been involved in various projects aimed at enhancing community quality of life, including building health facilities, providing medical equipment, and supporting health programs.

“This donation will be a part of the broader mission to enhance healthcare infrastructure and services across the project areas that PRK represents.” said Mr. Mano