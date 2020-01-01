The New Normal for Teacher Training

Share the News











How does one equip teachers in remote communities with the skills they need to effectively teach children to read when traveling is not an option and when you don’t want to expose a community to the risks of importing COVID-19?

The answer…simply bring the classroom to the teacher.

Thanks to the new communications tool Zoom, the Oil Search Foundation (OSF) recently conducted a teacher’s training via a virtual classroom.

Working with the local organisation Buk bilong Pikinini (BbP), the foundation helped teachers in remote settings like Lillyce Kuayupa, to improve their skills.

She is a teacher-librarian at the Fugwa Literacy Library in Koroba-Kopiago district in Hela province who recently participated in a training.

“Using Zoom was a completely new experience for me. I was surprised by how well it worked.

“I realised it’s possible to continue to improve the quality of learning even when you don’t have face to face access to trainers,” said Kuayupa.

“It was a lot of fun,” added Kuayupa.

The COVID-19 pandemic may have brought along new changes to how humans live but it sure caused people to be ‘innovative’.

Tools like Zoom has aided that and Organisations like the Oil search Foundation continue to ensure teachers and students alike receive quality learning.

BbP officer Leanne Resson could not agree more.

“This new way of learning is not just for literacy. It’s a tool that can be used in all other sectors where training is essential and where it’s difficult to maintain a classroom, a teacher, and school materials,” said Resson.

“It is a model for the future in remote service delivery and shows how a challenge such as COVID-19 can lead to innovation,” adds Resson.