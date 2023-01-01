TECHERS DEDICATION SERVICE

The Education Department has set in their calendar that this week is for teachers around the country to resume duties and prepare themselves to begin the 2023 academic year.

To begin the 2023 academic year in Eastern Highlands Province on a positive note, a dedication service for teachers was held yesterday at the YC hall in Goroka, facilitated by the director of the Education Division in the province.

The dedication ceremony was held under the theme; provide quality education by creating positive schools culture with God.

Director for Education Division in Eastern Highlands Province Wesley Albert urged teachers to shape up and be committed in teaching in this academic year.

He said teachers must be diligent and be serious about their profession to produce positive outcomes. Changes are imminent and possible if teachers are not performing to meet the required standards.

Mr Albert added that teaching has become competitive and teachers have to be serious in their code of ethics and conduct to serve to the best of their abilities.

Director Albert said that education is a foundation of prosperity and survival and we have to serve with pride and dignity.

He also acknowledged all churches who partnered with the government to ensure there is stability in the education environment consistently.