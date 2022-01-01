Sports Tournament Draws Children and Youths in Kiunga

By Jim John

A small Balimo compound in Kiunga, Western Province came alive as players and supporters participated in a Mini-Sports tournament.

School children and youths from ward 5 of Kiunga urban LLG and surrounding settlements played touch footy and volleyball games.

In men’s touch, team NKD defeated Star Five, 5 points to 2, team Two Six defeated Tower Boys with 1 point to Nil, Kobonies and bottles drew with 3 points each and Middle East defeated Em Dogs with 2 points to 1.

In Women’s touch, Em Dogs defeated NKD girls with 5 points to 1, Kobonies defeated NKD with 3 points to 2 and Two Six girls defeated Star Five with 5 points to 1.

The knockouts for all 9 participating teams in touch footy and 7 teams in volleyball games continues this weekend.

Organising Chairman, Benjamin Dupa, said the games were initially scheduled to commence during the festive season, however, floods caused by nearby rivers had affected the field and location of the games, therefore it was postponed and was only launched recently.

He added that the aim of the tournament is to keep youths busy and out of trouble.

“We started hosting this tournament, within Kiunga urban, ward 5, we have teams from other wards, participating…”

“…the bottom line of these games here is to keep the youths busy, make sure that there’s trouble free and no one is doing silly things like alcohol and drugs. It also keeps them physically fit, ensuring they are well.”