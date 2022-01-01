SME POLICY LAUNCHED

As people are celebrating this festive season, Eastern Highlands Governor Simon Sia launched the Eastern Highlands Province SME policy in Goroka yesterday.

In launching the SME policy Governor Sia challenged all SME owners and aspiring entrepreneurs to work hard in order to achieve their dreams and goals.

Small to Medium Enterprise Corporation (SMEC) Managing Director Petrus Ralda revealed that the SME policy is the first of its kind in the country.

Mr Ralda said Eastern Highlands Province is the first province in the country to have its own SME policy which is in line with the National SME policy frame work and congratulated Osborne Soso EHP SME coordinator and his team for the effort and commitment.

Managing Director Radla said this is a great initiative and achievement and his office is ready to work with the Eastern Highlands Provincial Government and SME coordination team to provide the necessary support.

Over 400 people attended the program, which the program provided a rare opportunity for SME owners to meet and showcase their local products and services and also enabled them to network and attending training on business growth opportunity.

There were sixty stalls set up inside and outside of the YCA Hall displaying the products and services.

Governor Sia who is also a prominent businessman before becoming a politician, from his experience, challenged all SME owners and aspiring entrepreneurs to work hard. He urged all Eastern Highlands people to venture into agriculture business activities as agriculture is a multi-billion industry.