Six Immigration officers referred to police for alleged misconduct in office

Six senior officers in the Immigration and Citizenship Authority have been suspended, sidelined, and referred to Police for prosecution for their alleged involvement in various unlawful activities.

Chief Migration Officer Stanis Hulahau has taken a stand against disreputable conduct since taking office in February this year and has so far referred the six senior officers to police to be interrogated, charged, and prosecuted.

“I am exercising a zero-tolerance approach to corruption and will coming down hard on immigration officers who engage in disreputable conducts in office,” said Hulahau.

The six officers referred to police were charged separately for various unlawful conduct including their alleged involvement in defrauding the State and ICA funds and for processing visa applications through fraudulent means.

Hulahau warned that ICA staff who engaged in disreputable conduct will face the consequences of their actions. He calls on the general public and non-citizens to report to his office any officers who acted in scandalous activities.

“Use your mobile phones to photograph, record conversations, or take short videos and report it to my office in writing or through the ICA Facebook page.

We also have a complaint menu on the website www.ica.gov.pg which you can report to us. I want to assure you that your identity as a complainant will be protected and all conversations will be kept confidential,” said Hulahau.