SIR NAMALIU PASSES ON

By Cynthia Maku

Papua New Guinea’s 4th Prime Minister late Sir Rabbie Langanai Namaliu passed away in his home province in East New Britain yesterday afternoon.

It is believed that Late Sir Namaliu who was to be medivac to Port Moresby passed away from a heart attack at Tokua Airport.

Late Sir Namaliu who was the country’s 4th Prime Minister served the country as Prime Minister for four years from 4th July 1988 to 17th July 1992.

Before becoming prime minister, he served as foreign minister for the country, a post he held for a very long time in his political career.

Late Sir Namaliu is one of the four leading civil servant often known as the Gang of Four who led the formation of public administration and public policy in PNG’s immediate post-independence years.

After losing his seat as Kokopo MP in 2007 he never returned to politics, a post he held for 25 years.

Deputy provincial Administrator for district and LLG service for East New Britain province Nicholas Larme said the Late Sir Namaliu was known for his impeccable political and administrative knowledge, skills and experience, someone he said that always stood against corruption.

Foreign Affairs Minister Justin Tkatchenko also expressed his grivience through social media stating that the country has lost a true gentlemen, statesman and former prime minister who served with dignity and honour.

Director for Institute of National Affairs Paul Baker stated that Sir Namaliu will be remembered as one of the warmest, committed and PNG’s most talented leaders

Late Sir Rabbie Namaliu who hails from East New Britain Province, was born on April 3rd 1947. He died at the age of 75, just 2 days before his 76th birthday.