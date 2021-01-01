BSP ends Pinktober with donation to PNG Cancer Foundation

The month of October is dedicated to raising awareness on women’s health under the Pinktober global health campaign – and this gives business houses, community groups and individuals the opportunity to champion the cause wherever they are.

BSP Financial Group Ltd (BSP) runs annual Pinktober Fundraising activities towards women’s cancer awareness.

Staff of Asset Management and Lending Support Business Unit jointly sponsored the bank’s Pink Ribbon Fundraising Raffle Draw, where a total of K11,500 was raised and donated to PNG Cancer Foundation (PNGCF)’s planned Pinktober awareness activities in 2022.

The team led by relieving Head of Asset Management, Moah Sevua and Keve Gui, Recovery Supervisor, presented the cheque of K11,500 to PNG Cancer Foundation Programs Coordinator Loyla Matthew and Marketing Coordinator Deborah Steven on Friday (October 29).

Mr Sevua said the Pinktober fundraiser has been an annual event in creating awareness within the bank on cancers affecting women and supporting awareness programs undertaken by PNGCF.

“We raised more this year and sincerely thank all staff who acknowledged the worthy cause in supporting PNGCF by purchasing tickets. Each staff is part of a community and we are pleased to be giving back through this donation in assisting PNGCF continue its efforts in terms of raising awareness on primary prevention and early detection of cancers,” Mr Sevua added.

PNG Cancer Foundation (PNGCF) Programs Coordinator, Loyla Matthew in receiving the cheque said they are grateful that BSP continues to support the PNG Cancer Foundation and show good faith every October in backing Pinktober Women’s Health Awareness campaign.

“The support has assisted the foundation to raise women’s cancer awareness and to push the important messages of making healthy lifestyle choices and early detection through the various outreach programs the foundation conducts. We thank BSP for this support that will assist with our 2022 Pinktober campaign and activities.” Ms Mathew added.

Last year’s donation support from BSP assisted PNGCF reach more than 500 people through seven (7) community-based workshops.

BSP, through its staff, has raised more than K31,000 over the last three (3) years through this annual fundraiser.