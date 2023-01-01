RUGBY LEGEND INSPIRE WORKERS

The Queensland Rugby League legend and former Cowboys star Jonathan Thurston inspired the Phone Haus staff on his visit to Port Moresby as the Phone Haus brand ambassador.

Phone Haus Marketing Manager Shulei Toguata said they were excited to meet Jonathan Thurston in person and thanked him for his visit to basically support, inspire and promote the staff.

“His involvement is to inspire and promote the growth of our staff. His visit reaffirms the brand we have, we are really excited to support the development of our people in our nation and learn from someone who inspires and aspires to be the best,” Toguata said.

The Queensland rugby league legend Jonathan Thurston said he is so excited to be in PNG and he is looking forward to visiting Lae as well.

“Looking forward to go to Lae, meet the emerging leaders there and the Phone Haus company, and meet the staff and inspire them to go next level”. Thurston said.

He said he was here 8 months ago and it’s good to be back again.

Thurston will also take time out to advocate to the communities about family and sexual violence in PNG.

Jonathan Thurston will be in PNG for a couple of days before heading back to Australia.