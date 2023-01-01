CPL SUPPORTS COMMUNITY

The City Pharmacy Limited (CPL) Group of Companies through its vision to help Papua New Guineans leave a better and healthy life supported the Hula Community Clinic in Central Province by donating medical supplies.

The presentation of the medical supplies and other items like water cartons were made in the presence of the Hula Community leaders during a small yet significant fitness program organized in the village over the weekend.

More than 155 community members were treated by the nurses from City Pharmacy in the village. The health checkups are part of City Pharmacy’s Community Outreach Program.

There were other things as well that were provided by CPL such as free blood pressure, blood oxygen level and glucose health checkups for adults, and providing deworming tablets for children.

City Pharmacy has over 30 Pharmacies across the country, providing healthcare and wellbeing retail services to the community.