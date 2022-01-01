Ray: I’m grateful for the opportunity given

It was quite challenging for young all-rounder, Boio Ray when it came to balancing school and training but he managed them seemingly with ease.

The 17 year old will be continuing his year 12 studies at the Port Moresby Grammar School. He said that was one of the difficult things he had to encounter.

Originating from Pari, Central Province young Boio has been playing since he was ten. And it’s apparent his family were a big part of this. After joining the Pari Cricket Club Boio was soon identified as a young talent in the cricket program making it to the ICC U19 Men’s world cup.

“It was difficult balancing school and cricket, but I managed my time to run off to the pitch right after school. ‘Usually the U19 team would train for at least six months, but for us it was shorter than that,” said Ray.

As with other countries participating in the ICC U19 Men’s World Cup, the global pandemic has caused the unfortunate short and unconventional time frame for the U19 team to train. However, they have taken on the challenge with guts and grit.

“We will try our best to represent the country and I look forward to having that challenge with the other U19 teams but more importantly I look forward to playing against Pakistan,” added Ray.

‘I love the game itself, enjoying it with my teammates; I am a big fan of Vani Vagi Morea because I like the way he plays”, says Ray.

And if it’s not cricket he’s playing or his teammates that he’s with, it’s his family. He loves going for family picnics. ‘I didn’t think I would make the PIH under 19 Cricket PNG team but I’m very proud. All I can say is that I’m grateful for the opportunity Cricket PNG has given me”, added Ray