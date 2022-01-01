Teamwork builds friendship says Singi

“I love the game of cricket because it’s not just a one-man game; it’s a team game so you get to know everyone and make new friends”.

This is what 18 year old, Katenalaki Singi from Milne Bay Province loves about when it comes to Cricket. Just like his companion, Patrick Nou, he is a product of the BSP School Kriket Program where his cricket journey began. This opportunity has enabled him to book a spot in the final team for the PIH PNG Garamuts team for the 2022 World Cup.

Playing since he was 11 years old, Kate says he joined his local cricket club back in Alotau.

Now joining the under-19 boys for their World Cup tour, he confidently said the team has prepared well for the West Indies.

Along with his teammates, they got a much-needed support and encouragement from their big brothers from the Kumul Petroleum PNG Barramundis, who have recently returned from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in United Arab Emirates and Oman.

“Thank you to the boys (U19 teammates), my family and the country for your support going into the World Cup”, added Singi.