RAINFOREST PRESERVATION CREATES JOB

During France President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister James Marape’s discussion at the Varirata National Park outside Port Moresby last week, they emphasized on rainforest conservation and job creation.

Prime Minister Marape called on the people of Hiri-Koiari District in the Central Province to prioritize the preservation of their rainforests for long-term sustainability.

He said President Macron’s presence at the park reaffirmed Papua New Guinea’s dedication to safeguarding its pristine forests and added confidence to the global mission of rainforest conservation.

“We invited President Macron to showcase the beauty of PNG’s forests and to demonstrate our commitment to preserving them by refraining from deforestation and destruction of our precious vegetation,” said Prime Minister Marape.

Papua New Guinea’s rainforest ranking as the third largest and undisturbed tropical rainforest globally, preserving its integrity is of utmost importance. The Prime Minister highlighted that President Macron’s visit underscored his support for PNG’s endeavors to protect its rainforests for future generations.

President Macron explained the significance of preserving forests to foster job creation and recognize the efforts of those working tirelessly to combat deforestation while ensuring the sustainability of these natural resources.

“Preserving forests creates value chains and jobs, fostering both environmental preservation and economic growth. This treasure must be conserved, not just for its biodiversity and carbon capture potential, but also to provide promising job prospects for our youth,” President Macron said.

Prime Minister Marape expressed his gratitude for the partnership between France and Papua New Guinea in rainforest conservation. He highlighted the importance of long-term sustainable management, in contrast to short-term practices like deforestation, which may deprive future generations of revenue from these invaluable resources.

“By managing our rainforests responsibly, we secure the future for our children and grandchildren, ensuring they continue to benefit from this precious natural heritage,” Prime Minister Marape stated.

He further emphasized that sustainable rainforest management could lead to financial support for vital sectors such as education, road maintenance, and healthcare, by reducing the country’s dependency on destructive practices for assistance.

The visit of President Emmanuel Macron has reinforced the bilateral partnership between France and PNG, promising greater strides in rainforest conservation and sustainable development.