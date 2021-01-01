Public servants urged not to threaten each other

By Jim John

Western Provincial Governor Taboi Awi Yoto has announced the vacancy position of the provincial administrator after Robert Alphonse Kaiyun stepped down.

He said, through the Provincial Executive Council (PEC) meeting held in Kiunga during this week, PEC members have made a decision to respect court processes and proceedings for at least a few months before the national general elections next year.

Nearly 20 members of the PEC staged a strident demonstration in removing PA’s seat in the office to allow transparency, good leadership and governance to be upheld and maintained in the Provincial Administration.

Local residents have also raised concerns over a three year office lease agreement which was signed by the former administrator with New Century City Limited renting the office building complex in Kiunga valued at K330,000 per month.

The amount which equates to K3.9 Million per annum as of January 2019 to December 2021 was an economic drain and not much development was done in the three districts within the province.

Governor Yoto stated that this matter is still in court process and urged public servants in the province to remain calm.

At the moment, Wilfred Gaso has been appointed Coordinator in charge of essential services within the province.

The Governor said public servants should not take this matter as an excuse to threaten each other in the office and encouraged them to work together and maintain peace for the betterment of people in Western Province.