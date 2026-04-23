460 CARTONS OF ILLEGAL LIQUOR (SP BEER) SEIZED IN LAIAGAM

In an operation conducted at Laiagam by the Papua New Guinea Defence Force personnel under the command of Enga Provincial Police Commander has resulted in the seizure of 460 cartons of liquor (SP beer) at around 12:30pm yesterday, Wednesday 22nd April 2026.

According to ENGA Provincial Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Steven Harris, the PNGDF members initially found a group of intoxicated individuals near the Laiagam Station junction and upon sighting the authorities, the individuals fled the area.

PPC Harris said the follow-up action led to the location and search of a nearby store premises where the liquor was discovered and seized.

He said the premises were secured, and police investigations are continuing into the source, transport and distribution network associated with the alcohol.

“It is suspected that the liquor was moved into Enga via back-road routes and supplied across Laiagam, Mulitaka and parts of Porgera as well. No suspects will be named at this time but those responsible are already known to the police.

“We know who you are so surrender yourself now and save yourself the trauma of being hunted down by the police.

“This is not casual drinking, but it is an organised illegal supply into our communities. There is certainly a place for responsible and lawful sale of alcohol. This is not it,” PPC Harris said, adding that he said the consequences of alcohol-fuelled disorder are already being seen across the province.

PPC Harris said they have recently seen false sorcery accusations emerge out of drunken behaviour, leading to violence against vulnerable people. He said they have also seen an innocent man killed for trying to intervene and keep peace in his own community and that is where this ends if it is not stopped.

PPC said the operation signals a shift to more proactive enforcement. The public can expect to see far more proactive police and PNGDF action targeting drunkards in public places and those carrying offensive weapons.

PPC Harris said they are not waiting for violence to happen, but they are stopping it at the source.