HOPE INSTITUTION DELIVERS FIRST BATCH OF GRADUATES TO WORK IN AUSTRALIA

Four grade 12 graduates from the Hope institute in Tari-Pori District have been selected to work in Australia under the Pacific- Australia Labour Mobility Scheme.

This is the first batch of graduates from the institutions. The four graduates namely Albert Angai, Kingston Arigo, Ison Tomai and Aluako Tako are among the 28 successful candidates selected.

These four men are high school dropouts who have taken a big leap to being accepted to work for the Northern Cooperative Meat Company Limited.

They have signed their four year contract last week with the company and will depart Port Moresby for Brisbane, Australia tomorrow, Monday.

Prime Minister James Marape met with the four graduates and congratulated them recently.

He said Hope Institute offers second chance to young people in his district who have dropped out from grade 9 and 10, and graduates with Grade 12 certificates.

The Prime Minister said Tari-Pori district will help students to further their education and work in Australia.

The district will only send grade 12 graduates with a Pastors character reference.