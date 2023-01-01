PNG PORTS AND AUTRALASIANS MARINE PILOT INSTITUTE PARTNERSHIP

22 Pilots from PNG Ports registered with the Australasian Marine Pilots Institute (AMPI) under the ports’ partnership to the institute.

Such Partnership was deemed a worth-while investment as it enables PNG Ports Marine Pilots to undergo initial and continual training that is of global standards.

This was mentioned by PNG Ports Officer in charge, Ian Hayden-Smart, who acknowledged that investing in their staff is a priority for PNG Ports.

He added that it will also complement the ports’ investment in the recently commissioned new pilot boats.

“Four of which have been completed with three more due over the next two years,” the officer in charge affirmed.

He further added that PNG Ports currently operates a fleet of 18 Pilot Boats nationwide, and is capable of offering a 24/7 coverage to its clients in the country.

PNG Ports affirmed working with AMPI to host the AMPI Ports and Pilotage Conference 2024 in PNG which is believed to attract mass participation from around the region.