Cocoa Board of PNG has condemned the cold-blooded shooting of an innocent cocoa farmer along the Simogun highway in East Sepik on Monday, June 29.

Eyewitnesses said five men armed with three rifles and two bush knives were trying to stop and rob the vehicle when a gun went off, killing the driver instantly.

The deceased is Timothy Miroi Junior, 33, the prize winner of the “best cocoa farmer” category during the 2017 Cocoa of Excellence show in Kokopo, East New Britain.

The deceased was returning to Aitape after selling 52 bags of dry bean cocoa at Outspan in Wewak when he met his fate.

East Sepik Provincial Police Commander Albert Weli says police are investigating the incident.